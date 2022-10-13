Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 287,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,707. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

