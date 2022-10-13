Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,048. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

Insider Activity at Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Scott V. Fainor bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,488 shares of company stock worth $111,838 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVLY. TheStreet lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

