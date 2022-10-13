Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KO. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.34. 420,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $239.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

