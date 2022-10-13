Clover Finance (CLV) Price Tops $0.0783 on Exchanges

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.30 million and approximately $120,661.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

