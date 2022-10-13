Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Clover’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
Clover Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.
Clover Company Profile
