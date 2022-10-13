Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
GLQ opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $15.88.
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
