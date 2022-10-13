Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,110 shares during the period. Avantor makes up approximately 6.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $141,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 245,803 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.85. 92,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,007. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

