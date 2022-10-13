Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 7,700 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,631 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NOV were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV Stock Up 4.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NOV from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 91,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. NOV had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

