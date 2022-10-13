Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,741 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $94.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,946. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $114.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
