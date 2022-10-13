Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 3,640 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,604.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 955,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,431,470.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,873 in the last 90 days. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 189,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,898. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.78.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

