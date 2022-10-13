Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 101,033 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 273,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,747. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.18 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.