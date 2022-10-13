Close Asset Management Ltd Has $27.31 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 362.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after purchasing an additional 348,078 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,871.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,767,000 after purchasing an additional 345,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,909.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. 1,538,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,337,220. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

