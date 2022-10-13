Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.53. 360,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,279. The firm has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

