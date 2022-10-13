Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 400 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,734,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,036,409,000 after purchasing an additional 467,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,688,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,619. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.32. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Further Reading

