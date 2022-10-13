Client First Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Client First Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $104.56. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $104.20 and a twelve month high of $139.40.

