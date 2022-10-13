ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 44,476 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,298 shares in the company, valued at $38,481,751.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,496 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $643,264.96.

On Friday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 32,268 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $853,165.92.

Shares of EMO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,654. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 758,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 97,550 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 298,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

