Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 12,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. Clarus has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $473.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

