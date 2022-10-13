City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

CHCO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.50. City has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $91.84.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that City will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 452.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in City during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.