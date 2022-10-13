City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.04

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.04 and last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCO. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company.

City Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.50.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.47%.

Insider Activity at City

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in City by 300.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

