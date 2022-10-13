Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.36. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 26.20%.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 180.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 35.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

