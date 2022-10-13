Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $71,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the last quarter. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

