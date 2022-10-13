Citigroup Trims Dover (NYSE:DOV) Target Price to $149.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DOV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.55.

Dover Stock

Shares of Dover stock opened at $117.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.64 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. Dover has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dover Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

Institutional Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.



