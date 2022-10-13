Citigroup Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $29.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

