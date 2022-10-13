Citigroup Cuts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $8.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

