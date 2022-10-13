Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cinemark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.13. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $744.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,801,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after purchasing an additional 184,373 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,503,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,528,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

