CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Trading 9.8% Higher

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.30. 9,352 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 335,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts forecast that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy purchased 506,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 292.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $95,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

