Cigna (NYSE:CI) Sets New 1-Year High at $297.21

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $297.21 and last traded at $296.36, with a volume of 57436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average of $270.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,771 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.