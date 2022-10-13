CIBC Trims Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Target Price to C$11.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

ARE traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$9.85. 183,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,047. The stock has a market cap of C$600.41 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$9.32 and a twelve month high of C$20.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$997.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

