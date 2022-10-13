Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.95

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 1597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.
CHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
