Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 43.6% in September

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 85,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,317. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 31.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.