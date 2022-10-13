CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
In related news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. CHS has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $29.05.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
