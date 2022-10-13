Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Murray Jordan Buys 2,243 Shares

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNUGet Rating) insider Murray Jordan purchased 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.64 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of A$17,132.03 ($11,980.44).

Chorus Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.09.

Chorus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 11th. Chorus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.