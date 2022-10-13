China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the September 15th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 986,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLEU opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. China Liberal Education has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

