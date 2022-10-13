Chiliz Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $141.58 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz (CHZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chiliz has a current supply of 8,888,888,888 with 6,000,386,952.730388 in circulation. The last known price of Chiliz is 0.19259959 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $216,760,987.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chiliz.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

