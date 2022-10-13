Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.60.

PLCE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,362. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $499.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 13.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

