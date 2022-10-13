Chia (XCH) Price Hits $30.67 on Exchanges

Chia (XCH) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Chia has a market cap of $164.13 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $30.67 or 0.00163507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chia has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,350,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,350,556 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chia (XCH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Chia has a current supply of 26,347,536 with 5,347,536 in circulation. The last known price of Chia is 31.29971001 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,769,277.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chia.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

