Chemours (NYSE:CC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Chemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CC stock opened at $26.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

