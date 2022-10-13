Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

CAKE stock opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 376,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,565,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.