Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLSGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.79 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

