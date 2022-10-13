ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading 3.5% Higher

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. 20,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,989,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

ChampionX Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChampionX by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 113.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

