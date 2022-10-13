Chainbing Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $409,616.00 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $1.00 billion and $409,616.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00010590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing (CBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chainbing has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 33,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Chainbing is 2.0488689 USD and is down -10.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $444,193.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainbing.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

