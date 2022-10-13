Chain (XCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.53 Billion

Chain (XCN) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $13.15 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chain has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.20 or 0.27284540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010656 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain (XCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chain has a current supply of 53,470,523,779 with 21,472,783,889 in circulation. The last known price of Chain is 0.07130679 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,027,123.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chain.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

