Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.49 Billion (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0695 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $4.84 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.76 or 0.27609185 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain (XCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Chain has a current supply of 53,470,523,779 with 21,472,783,889 in circulation. The last known price of Chain is 0.06991089 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,512,340.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://chain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

