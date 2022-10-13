CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 44.8% in September

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 306.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 587,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 443,168 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $2,769,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 333.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 232,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 210,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.