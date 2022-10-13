CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.15, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08. CEVA has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $50.85.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

