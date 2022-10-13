Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.38

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 112515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $630.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Cerus last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 660,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,213,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after buying an additional 455,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 398,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 72,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

