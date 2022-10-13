Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cepton during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPTNW remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15. Cepton has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

