Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) CFO Sells $359,700.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip O. Strawbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $614,700.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN LEU traded up $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 196,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $567.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.14. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 44.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Centrus Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

