CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 47,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,663,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
CEMIG Stock Up 4.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of CEMIG
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMIG (CIG)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.