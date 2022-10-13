CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 47,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,663,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CEMIG from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Get Rating ) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

