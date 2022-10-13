Celo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.81 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00003760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $332.94 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Celo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 467,917,103 in circulation. The last known price of Celo is 0.72196875 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $7,703,647.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://celo.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

